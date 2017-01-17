Breaking News Bar
 
Rangers sign slugger Josh Hamilton to minor league contract

Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Slugger Josh Hamilton is getting another shot with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers said Tuesday they have agreed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training for the oft-injured 2010 AL MVP.

The 35-year-old Hamilton had his best years in Texas as a five-time All-Star, including trips to the World Series in 2010-11.

Hamilton was released in August, closing the books on a $125 million, five-year deal signed with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency after the 2012 season.

The Angels traded Hamilton back to Texas after two injury-plagued years. The outfielder played just 50 games in two more seasons with the Rangers, missing all of last year with a left knee injury that required surgery.

The Rangers also signed right-hander Dillon Gee to a minor league deal. He pitched for Kansas City last season and had thoracic outlet surgery in October.

