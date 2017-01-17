Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/17/2017 9:35 PM

Tampa Bay All-Star D Victor Hedman misses 2nd straight game

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman has missed his second straight game for the Tampa Bay Lightning due to an illness.

The Lightning faced the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Hedman fell ill on Monday before the Lightning opened a six-game road trip with a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings. He had played in each of Tampa Bay's first 44 games.

Hedman has seven goals and 31 assists, leading all NHL defensemen in assists. The 6-foot-6 Swede leads the Lightning in ice time and blocked shots, and he trails only fellow All-Star Nikita Kucherov for the scoring lead.

Hedman was selected to his first Eastern Conference All-Star team last week.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account