updated: 1/17/2017 8:42 AM

Ex-Yugo general Trifunovic, symbol of senseless war, dies

  FILE - In this March 19, 2010 file photo, Ex-Yugoslav army Gen. Vlado Trifunovic speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbiaâs state TV says former Yugoslav army general Vlado Trifunovic, whose treason conviction by Serbiaâs wartime nationalist leadership became a symbol of senselessness of the 1990sâ Balkan conflict, has died aged 78. Tuesdayâs reports say Trifunovic died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in Belgrade.

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbia state television says former Yugoslav army general Vlado Trifunovic, whose treason conviction by Serbia's wartime nationalist leadership became a symbol of the senselessness of the 1990s' Balkan conflict, has died. He was 78.

The state TV reported Tuesday that Trifunovic died on Sunday in Belgrade.

Trifunovic was in charge of a Yugoslav army unit in independence-seeking Croatia as war broke out in 1991. He disobeyed orders to fight and instead negotiated a safe passage for his young troops.

He was convicted of treason by the nationalist government of Yugoslavia's then-President Slobodan Milosevic. Anti-war Serbs hailed him as a hero for saving the soldiers' lives.

Croatia and Slovenia also accused Trifunovic of war crimes. Serbia's TV says Trifunovic will be buried in his native Bosnia.

