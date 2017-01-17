2 charged after gunfire exchange with off-duty officer

CHICAGO -- Two men face attempted murder charges after gunfire was exchanged with an off-duty Chicago police sergeant.

Police say 22-year-old Fernando Brieto-Solano and 26-year-old Juan Ramirez are due in bond court on Tuesday. Authorities say the sergeant shot and wounded Brieto-Solano after Brieto-Solano opened fire on the sergeant and his companions on the city's northwest side. The sergeant and his companions were not wounded.

Police say Brieto-Solano sought treatment for his injury at Swedish Covenant Hospital. Police say Ramirez was charged after he was identified as being in the vehicle during the shooting and hiding a gun on hospital grounds afterward.

Investigators recovered a weapon.

The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating. The sergeant will be on administrative duties during the shooting investigation.