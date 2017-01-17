Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/17/2017 12:23 PM

Official: Germany eyes holding general election on Sept. 24

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint news conference as part of a meeting with the Prime Minister of New Zealand Bill English, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint news conference as part of a meeting with the Prime Minister of New Zealand Bill English, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- The German government is aiming to hold this year's general election on Sept. 24.

A German official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the Cabinet will decide Wednesday to propose the date to President Joachim Gauck, who has to approve it.

The date was first reported by German daily Ruhr Nachrichten, which said previous proposals to hold the election on Sept. 17 have been taken off the table.

The vote is expected to see the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, enter the national parliament on a wave of anti-migrant sentiment.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will be running for a fourth term, although it is far from certain who she might be able to forge a coalition government with if AfD takes a significant share of votes away from other parties.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account