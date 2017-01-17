Kaneland High School to stage 'Marvin's Room'

hello

Charlie (Cameron Buerke) helps his elderly Aunt Ruth with her makeup as she prepares to watch her favorite soap opera during a rehearsal for the Kaneland High School production of "Marvin's Room." COURTESY OF TIFFANY KUFER PHOTOGRAPHY

Hank (Patrick Murphy) and his Aunt Bessie (Trisha Mills) discuss his life in a mental institution during a rehearsal for the Kaneland High School production of "Marvin's Room." COURTESY OF TIFFANY KUFER PHOTOGRAPHY

Lee (Maria Dripps-Paulson) comforts her sister Bessie (Trisha Mills) as she worries about her leukemia after a brief fainting spell during a rehearsal for the Kaneland High School production of "Marvin's Room." COURTESY OF TIFFANY KUFER PHOTOGRAPHY

The Kaneland Arts Initiative will hold its fourth annual winter theater production, "Marvin's Room," directed by Assistant Principal Diane McFarlin.

The performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Kaneland High School Black Box Theatre.

Entrance to the Black Box Theatre is through Door 32 on the north and east side of Kaneland High School, 47W326 Keslinger Road, Maple Park. Parking is free. Tickets are on sale now at www.kanelandartsinitiative.org.

Advance tickets are $10, $8 for senior citizens, or $5 for students. Tickets purchased at the door are $2 more.

"Marvin's Room," rated PG-13, will be presented with one 10-minute intermission. At the conclusion of the production, everyone is invited to remain for a brief talkback discussion facilitated by McFarlin.

The Daily Herald checked in with McFarlin to learn more about the show.

Q. Why did you choose "Marvin's Room" to be performed at Kaneland?

McFarlin. "Marvin's Room" was chosen for the content and the story. Every winter KAI looks to do a staged reading of a theater piece that has to do with social issues; family dynamics; issues that are universal for all. The hope always is that with every production, the audience can have their voice heard through an interactive "talk back" session with the audience. These sessions after each of our winter performance are inspired by what feelings and opinions come up from the audience as they watch the production bringing it to light through discussion with our actors and technicians. "Marvin's Room" has to do with estranged family members; a terminal illness; the care of elderly family members and the effects of a violent parent on children. Fortunately, this play is also very funny.

Q. What kind of story is "Marvin's Room?"

McFarlin. This is a story of a family estranged, then brought together over a health issue. Two sisters face the world with family as the foundation, yet traveling through their life journeys so differently. There is history of social ills and its effects on young people and redemption as the realization that no matter the circumstances and the distances that may separate, we are really all in the this game of life together.

Q. How difficult (or easy) was it to cast the lead roles?

McFarlin. Our cast members who come out for our winter production are usually those who have worked with KAI before. This year we have a brand new member who has never worked with us before, Cameron Buerke; and our executive director, Maria Dripps-Paulson, who usually serves as producer of our winter production is acting and reading in one of the lead roles. It really was not hard at all to cast this piece. I love what all the actors are doing with their characters.

Q. What were some of the most challenging aspects of putting this production together?

McFarlin. We have a fairly quick rehearsal period because of the holidays, and we truly pack a lot of character work and discovery in a short amount of time. Also, because it is a "staged reading," actors have their scripts in their hands. Props need to be handled and realistic acting work still need to take place. It also is a challenge for our technicians who need to set up our black box theater with effective lights, sound and props management all with a limited amount of time.

Q. What was most rewarding?

McFarlin. I love the "aha" moments that actors and I get when the meaning of a read passage takes on a dynamic life that connects the actors to the real meaning meant by the playwright. And, the confidence that is built from the first rehearsal to the last … magic!

Q. What do you think audiences will like best about this show?

McFarlin. I believe our audiences are now looking for inspiration and life-affirming meaning in our winter shows, and I am sure that "Marvin's Room" by Scott McPherson will not let them down. Audiences always stay for our "talk back" and I am certain that they will not be disappointed this year.

Q. Anything else you want readers to know about this show?

McFarlin. This weekend, as part of our presentation of "Marvin's Room," as a theater company, we are also participating in a national movement called, "Project Ghostlight." A "ghostlight" in a theater is a light, usually on a pole … a single light, that is always illuminated when the theater is completely dark. It serves the purpose of safety when technicians and actors first enter the theater, and it also is somewhat superstitious. Many theatres have stories of ghosts inhabiting them, and the "ghost light" keeps the ghosts from wreaking havoc in the theater.

"Project Ghostlight 2017" calls on theater goers and actors/technicians to remember the "light" that theater can bring to those who are searching to find their voice. The actors and technicians will be making written pledges as to what they will be bringing light to this year, and those pledges will be up outside the theater. Our audience members will be invited to participate during intermission.