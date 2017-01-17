Elgin knitters prepare for Feb. 14 event against violence

There was a whole lot of knitting happening Tuesday in downtown Elgin, all in preparation for an annual event against rape and violence against women.

Members of the Elgin branch of the American Association of University Women got together in a cozy corner of Elgin Knit Works to knit sections of what will become a very long scarf to be unveiled during The Long Red Line at Elgin Community College on Feb. 14.

"This is absolutely a work in progress," says Muriel Fenzel of Sleepy Hollow. "We are going to keep going until Feb. 14."

Others are joining in the knitting effort, too, and the women hope the scarf will be two or more blocks long.

The Long Red Line, an annual event in Elgin that started in 2014, takes place in conjunction with the One Billion Rising movement, an international effort to end violence against women.

The Elgin event is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 in the lounge of building B at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive.

Speakers will give information regarding consent, which is this year's theme, and survivors of sexual assault will share their stories.