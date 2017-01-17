Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/17/2017 5:08 PM

Elgin knitters prepare for Feb. 14 event against violence

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Knitters from the Elgin branch of the American Association of University Women gathered at Elgin Knit Works on Tuesday to knit a scarf for The Long Red Line event in Elgin next month. Pictured, from left, are Becky Olson, Bonnie Hill, Ali Wegner and Judy Fishburn, all of Elgin, and Muriel Fenzel of Sleepy Hollow.

      Knitters from the Elgin branch of the American Association of University Women gathered at Elgin Knit Works on Tuesday to knit a scarf for The Long Red Line event in Elgin next month. Pictured, from left, are Becky Olson, Bonnie Hill, Ali Wegner and Judy Fishburn, all of Elgin, and Muriel Fenzel of Sleepy Hollow.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Knitters from the American Association of University Women has joined The Long Red Line, an annual event against rape and violence against women to be held Feb. 14.

      Knitters from the American Association of University Women has joined The Long Red Line, an annual event against rape and violence against women to be held Feb. 14.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • From left, Becky Olson of Elgin, Bonnie Hill of Elgin, Muriel Fenzel of Sleepy Hollow, Judy Fishburn of Elgin, Betsy Kuhn, who owns Elgin Knit Works, and Ali Wegner of Elgin gather Tuesday at Elgin Knit Works to work on a scarf for The Long Red Line.

      From left, Becky Olson of Elgin, Bonnie Hill of Elgin, Muriel Fenzel of Sleepy Hollow, Judy Fishburn of Elgin, Betsy Kuhn, who owns Elgin Knit Works, and Ali Wegner of Elgin gather Tuesday at Elgin Knit Works to work on a scarf for The Long Red Line.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Becky Olson of Elgin works on some stitches Tuesday.

      Becky Olson of Elgin works on some stitches Tuesday.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 

There was a whole lot of knitting happening Tuesday in downtown Elgin, all in preparation for an annual event against rape and violence against women.

Members of the Elgin branch of the American Association of University Women got together in a cozy corner of Elgin Knit Works to knit sections of what will become a very long scarf to be unveiled during The Long Red Line at Elgin Community College on Feb. 14.

"This is absolutely a work in progress," says Muriel Fenzel of Sleepy Hollow. "We are going to keep going until Feb. 14."

Others are joining in the knitting effort, too, and the women hope the scarf will be two or more blocks long.

The Long Red Line, an annual event in Elgin that started in 2014, takes place in conjunction with the One Billion Rising movement, an international effort to end violence against women.

The Elgin event is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 in the lounge of building B at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive.

Speakers will give information regarding consent, which is this year's theme, and survivors of sexual assault will share their stories.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account