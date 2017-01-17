No injuries resulted from a fire at a Kildeer business, authorities said. Lake Zurich Fire Department officials said they were summoned at 2:40 p.m. Monday to A Express Towing, 20378 Rand Road. Officials said crews found smoke coming from a mechanical room in the back of the building. They said employees reported a fire in a furnace flue area. Officials credited employees with quickly using fire extinguishers to prevent the flames from spreading. Firefighters doused the remaining flames upon arrival. A cause of the fire and damage estimate are not immediately known.
updated: 1/17/2017 5:09 PM
No one hurt in fire at Kildeer business
hello
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.