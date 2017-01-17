No one hurt in fire at Kildeer business

No injuries resulted from a fire at a Kildeer business, authorities said. Lake Zurich Fire Department officials said they were summoned at 2:40 p.m. Monday to A Express Towing, 20378 Rand Road. Officials said crews found smoke coming from a mechanical room in the back of the building. They said employees reported a fire in a furnace flue area. Officials credited employees with quickly using fire extinguishers to prevent the flames from spreading. Firefighters doused the remaining flames upon arrival. A cause of the fire and damage estimate are not immediately known.