updated: 1/17/2017 5:15 PM

Meet Chicago Northwest wins sports media award

Submitted by Meet Chicago Northwest

SportsEvents Media Group, a leading industry publication focused on helping sports event planners produce excellent competitions in the United States, has named Meet Chicago Northwest as one of its 2017 Readers' Choice Award winners.

Sports event professionals were asked to nominate destinations and sports venues that they believe display exemplary creativity and professionalism toward the groups they host. Meet Chicago Northwest is one of four in Illinois to be awarded. All winners will be announced in the January 2017 issue of SportsEvents.

Meet Chicago Northwest promotes the communities of Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wood Dale to make a positive economic impact through tourism.

