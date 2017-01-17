Services set for Barrington boy killed in bike accident

Services will be held this week for Jonathan "Jak" Kallas, a 12-year-old Barrington boy who died over the weekend after injuring his head in a bicycling accident. Courtesy of the Kallas Family

Services have been set for Jonathan "Jak" Kallas, the 12-year-old Barrington boy who died over the weekend after falling off his bike.

The seventh grade student at Station Middle School suffered a severe head injury while riding Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of North Lake Zurich Road, according to police. He was pronounced dead later at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Village Church of Barrington, 1600 E Main St., Barrington. A funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, also at the church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington.

Community members have rallied around the Kallas family through a GoFundMe online fundraising page that was established Monday. As of late Tuesday, 446 people had pledged $36,534 to the family, well above their goal of $25,000.

An update posted to the page by Jak's dad, Kevin Kallas, late Monday night thanked those who had given.

"Our son lived his life to the fullest," he wrote. "We are looking at the best way to honor his memory."

The Kallas family declined to speak to a reporter Tuesday, but allowed the Daily Herald to use a photo of Jak that published with an online obituary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Jak Kallas Memorial Fund, care of the Barrington Bank and Trust, 201 S Hough St. in Barrington.

Jak's death has been ruled an accident by authorities. An autopsy determined he died from multiple injuries from falling off his bike, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The medical examiner's office and police have declined to say whether he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.