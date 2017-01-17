Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 1/17/2017 6:31 PM

Incentive keeps Winchester House operating

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Winchester House skilled nursing facility in Libertyville will remain open as a new replacement facility is sought in Mundelein.

      Winchester House skilled nursing facility in Libertyville will remain open as a new replacement facility is sought in Mundelein.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 

Contract modifications and other incentives that could amount to $2 million were authorized Tuesday to keep the Lake County-owned Winchester House skilled nursing home running and a replacement facility on track.

The Lake County Board approved three measures involving the Libertyville facility that has been operated since 2015 by Transitional Care of Lake County LLC.

The main one extends the three-year lease and management agreement into a fourth year, if needed, because of construction or regulatory delays. It also provides added incentives to address revenue shortfalls.

Instead of shutting down Winchester House, Transitional Care will continue working with the county to overcome "operational and development issues" it has faced with the goal of soon moving residents to a "modern, much improved" facility, according to a resolution approved by the board.

Two other measures cut in half the sewer connection fee to $417,182 and provide an easement to connect village water to a new 185-unit skilled nursing home to replace Winchester House. It would be located north of Route 45 -- between the former Menards store and the Dover Straits restaurant -- in Mundelein.

As the review of that plan continues in Mundelein, Lake County needed to adjust the contract to address a shortfall attributed, in part, to "unforeseen, inaccurate and lower-than-expected" number of residents. And some of those residents have no source of payment identified by a prior management company, according to information provided to the board. Unanticipated expenses for health care and workers' compensation also were cited.

Winchester House's population was reported at 169 when the agreement was struck in 2015 but stood at 126 last fall, County Administrator Barry Burton said.

"The loss of those 40 residents costs them a couple of million a year," Burton said.

About 80 percent of Winchester House residents rely on Medicaid, a federal-state health insurance program for low-income people.

"We want our residents to have a place to go regardless of their ability to pay," he said.

The company, which pays rent and utilities for the building at Winchester Road and Route 21, shut down the west wing. About $500,000 in costs will be forgiven, Burton said.

The contract modification also calls for the county to forgive $1 million in startup capital, provided Transitional Care closes on the Mundelein property and solicits bids for construction. That amount won't be forgiven if construction does not begin by June 22, 2018, according to the agreement.

The hope is ground will be broken this spring, with 18 months for construction, Burton said.

@dhmickzawislak

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account