updated: 1/17/2017 7:00 PM

Police question person of interest in death of Glendale Heights woman

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Police are questioning someone they think was involved in the death of a Glendale Heights woman whose body officers discovered Tuesday morning.

Glendale Heights police responded at 11:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Harbor Court for a death investigation. Officers and paramedics found the body of a Glendale Heights woman in her 40s, Deputy Chief Brandon Oliver said. An official cause of death is unknown, and police said there is not sufficient information to rule the death a homicide.

Police have detained a person of interest. However, no criminal charges have been filed, and none are expected within the next 24 hours, Oliver said. Officials do not suspect more than one person was responsible for the woman's death.

Two relatives were at the home when the officers discovered the body, but Oliver declined to comment on their relation to the woman or if either of them was detained by police.

The Glendale Heights Police Department will continue its investigation in conjunction with the DuPage County coroner's office and the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force. Investigators say there is no risk to the community.

