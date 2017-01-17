CF Industries names Jarosick investor relations chief

CF Industries Holdings Inc. of Deerfield announced Martin A. Jarosick has joined the company as vice president, investor relations.

Prior to joining CF Industries, Jarosick served as vice president, investor relations and treasurer at Axiall Corporation, responsible for investor relations strategy and execution as well as the strategic planning process. Before Axiall, he held various positions in treasury, strategic planning, and investor relations with The Home Depot and Progress Energy.

Jarosick earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Jarosick is a CFA® charterholder and has been awarded the Investor Relations Charter™ credential.

"Martin brings to CF Industries broad investor relations and finance experience, as well as a background in the chemicals industry, which will serve us and our shareholders well," said Dennis Kelleher, senior vice president and chief financial officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. "We look forward to the contributions Martin will make in communicating the CF story to shareholders, potential investors and other stakeholders."