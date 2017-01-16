Breaking News Bar
 
Green Bay's win over Dallas seen by average of 48.5M on Fox

  • Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) watches his 51-yard field goal to win the game as time expires during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers won 34-31.

  • Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook (89) catches a pass along the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers won 34-31. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Green Bay's 34-31 win over Dallas was seen by an average of 48.5 million on Fox, the most-viewed NFL divisional playoff game ever.

The game Sunday had a 26.1 rating and 46 share, the network said Monday, the highest-rated NFC divisional game since 1997. The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a program, and the share is the percentage watching a telecast among those homes with TVs on at the time.

Pittsburgh's 18-16 victory over Kansas City, shifted to prime time Sunday night because of bad weather, was seen by 37.4 million people on NBC and its digital platform, including 37.1 million on the network.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

