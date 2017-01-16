Wizards get hot from 3-point territory to beat Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Washington. Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) goes to the basket between Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat, left, of Poland, and Kelly Oubre Jr., right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) battles for the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Washington. Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith is at left. Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, and center Marcin Gortat, left, of Poland, battle for the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal warms up in a Martin Luther King, Jr. shirt before an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) gestures after he was called for traveling during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal scored 25 points and John Wall had 24 as the Washington Wizards took a page from the Portland Trail Blazers' playbook by hitting 13 3-pointers in a comfortable 120-101 victory on Monday afternoon.

The Wizards, who rely less on the 3-pointer than almost any NBA team, were 13 of 23 from beyond the arc in their 12th consecutive home victory. The 3-pointer-heavy Trail Blazers shot 8 of 26 on 3-point attempts.

After Washington coach Scott Brooks called Portland guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum as good as any backcourt in the league, Beal and John Wall outplayed them. Lillard led the Blazers with 22 points and McCollum had 12, but they combined to shoot 11 of 29 from the floor.

The Wizards have won four of their last five games.