updated: 1/16/2017 5:39 PM

Joel Ward gets goal, assist to lead Sharks past Jets 5-2

  • San Jose Sharks' Joel Ward (42) celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

  • San Jose Sharks' Timo Meier (28) celebrates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

  • San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones, left, blocks a shot from Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little (18) as the Sharks' Chris Tierney, center, closes in during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

  • San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski (8) controls the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson (34) and Toby Enstrom, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

By JOSH DUBOW
Associated Press
 
 

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Joel Ward scored a short-handed goal and took a hard hit to assist on Timo Meier's goal, helping the San Jose Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Monday for just their third win in eight games.

Brent Burns and Chris Tierney also scored and Joe Thornton had an empty-netter as the Sharks bounced back nicely from a 4-0 home loss to St. Louis on Saturday. Martin Jones made 26 saves, allowing two late goals after the game had been decided.

Josh Morrissey broke up the shutout with 2:36 to play and Mark Scheifele added a goal in the final minute after Jones tried to shoot the puck toward the empty net but hit Scheifele instead.

Michael Hutchinson made 27 saves for the Jets, who have dropped four in a row.

