Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/16/2017 7:00 AM

Belfast power-sharing faces Monday deadline for destruction

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Former deputy Northern Ireland First Minister Martin McGuinness arrives at Stormont, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The Northern Ireland Assembly faces likely dissolution for an election that could make revival of a Catholic-Protestant government more difficult following the recent resignation by Martin McGuinness.

    Former deputy Northern Ireland First Minister Martin McGuinness arrives at Stormont, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The Northern Ireland Assembly faces likely dissolution for an election that could make revival of a Catholic-Protestant government more difficult following the recent resignation by Martin McGuinness.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DUBLIN -- The Northern Ireland Assembly faces likely dissolution for an election that could make revival of a Catholic-Protestant government more difficult.

The British government faces an immediate deadline to announce election plans because the main Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein, has refused to fill its top post in the assembly by Monday's deadline.

Power-sharing between British Protestants and Irish Catholics is the cornerstone of Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord. But a nearly decade-old coalition led by Sinn Fein and the major Protestant-backed party, the Democratic Unionists, faces collapse following the resignation of Martin McGuinness as deputy first minister.

Minutes after the assembly convened, Sinn Fein officials confirmed they would not nominate anyone to fill that essential power-sharing post.

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster accused Sinn Fein of undermining Northern Ireland's stability.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account