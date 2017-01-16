Breaking News Bar
 
Suburban Indianapolis man arrested in killing of boy, 16

Associated Press
GREENWOOD, Ind. -- A suburban Indianapolis man has been arrested in the fatal weekend shooting of a teenage boy.

Greenwood police say 18-year-old Isaac Stinemetz was taken into custody Sunday on a preliminary reckless homicide charge. He's being held without bond and it's unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Officers investigating a suspicious vehicle found the 16-year-old victim dead inside with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Johnson County coroner Craig Lutz identified the victim as Zachary Edwards.

Police say two teens who witnessed the shooting visited the Greenwood police station with their parents and told officers Stinemetz and Edwards were arguing when Stinemetz shot Edwards.

Stinemetz was later arrested at his family's home. Police say he told officers he didn't think the gun was loaded.

