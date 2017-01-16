Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/16/2017 9:44 AM

Blast targeting police in southeast Turkey kills 3

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ISTANBUL -- A roadside bomb in a pre-dominantly Kurdish city in southeast Turkey on Monday killed three policemen and wounded three others, according to the state-run news agency.

Anadolu Agency said the explosion occurred near Dicle University in the Sur district of Diyarbakir province. The report blamed the attack on militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party, or PKK.

NTV television channel said ambulances had been dispatched to the scene. The wounded were taken to Dicle University's Medical Faculty Hospital, according to Anadolu.

Turkey's southeast has witnessed renewed conflict between state security forces and Kurdish militants that has left thousands dead in the last year.

The PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency and is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its allies, including the U.S.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account