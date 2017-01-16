Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/16/2017 9:00 AM

Images: Some of the best pictures that you may have missed this weekend.

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Gilbert R. Boucher II
 
 

Every weekend, Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's best local events. See some of the very best images from our staff that you may have missed this past weekend.

A British Columbia wolf named Sitka tries to lick Renee Cajandig, manager of Big Run Wolf Ranch, during a presentation of wild animals at the Spring Valley Winter Fest at Spring Valley Nature Center on Sunday. The Schaumburg Park District event featured horse-drawn wagon rides, roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, wild animal demonstrations, winter-themed crafts and food.
  A British Columbia wolf named Sitka tries to lick Renee Cajandig, manager of Big Run Wolf Ranch, during a presentation of wild animals at the Spring Valley Winter Fest at Spring Valley Nature Center on Sunday. The Schaumburg Park District event featured horse-drawn wagon rides, roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, wild animal demonstrations, winter-themed crafts and food.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Two Belgian draft horses named Bob and Dick pull a wagon driven by Brett Garrett during the Spring Valley Winter Fest at Spring Valley Nature Center on Sunday. The Schaumburg Park District event featured horse-drawn wagon rides, roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, wild animal demonstrations, winter-themed crafts and food.
  Two Belgian draft horses named Bob and Dick pull a wagon driven by Brett Garrett during the Spring Valley Winter Fest at Spring Valley Nature Center on Sunday. The Schaumburg Park District event featured horse-drawn wagon rides, roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, wild animal demonstrations, winter-themed crafts and food.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lynn Huber of Schaumburg makes bird feeders with her granddaughters, Madyn, 4, right, and Morgan, 6, using lard, pine cones and bird seeds during the Spring Valley Winter Fest at Spring Valley Nature Center on Sunday. The Schaumburg Park District event featured horse-drawn wagon rides, roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, wild animal demonstrations, winter-themed crafts and food.
  Lynn Huber of Schaumburg makes bird feeders with her granddaughters, Madyn, 4, right, and Morgan, 6, using lard, pine cones and bird seeds during the Spring Valley Winter Fest at Spring Valley Nature Center on Sunday. The Schaumburg Park District event featured horse-drawn wagon rides, roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, wild animal demonstrations, winter-themed crafts and food.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Three-year-old Harper Linane of Fox Lake makes a snowman from small, white rocks with her mother, Ali, during WinterFest at Volo Bog State Natural Area on Sunday. The annual event featured tours of the bog, live music, a photo contest, winter-themed crafts and food.
  Three-year-old Harper Linane of Fox Lake makes a snowman from small, white rocks with her mother, Ali, during WinterFest at Volo Bog State Natural Area on Sunday. The annual event featured tours of the bog, live music, a photo contest, winter-themed crafts and food.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Trish Gages walks with her friend, Darren Moran, 3, of Woodstock after taking a bog tour during WinterFest at Volo Bog State Natural Area on Sunday. The annual event featured tours of the bog, live music, a photo contest, winter-themed crafts and food.
  Trish Gages walks with her friend, Darren Moran, 3, of Woodstock after taking a bog tour during WinterFest at Volo Bog State Natural Area on Sunday. The annual event featured tours of the bog, live music, a photo contest, winter-themed crafts and food.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Jordi Kleiner plays violin as he entertains with Mark Cleveland during WinterFest at Volo Bog State Natural Area on Sunday. The annual event featured tours of the bog, live music, a photo contest, winter-themed crafts and food.
  Jordi Kleiner plays violin as he entertains with Mark Cleveland during WinterFest at Volo Bog State Natural Area on Sunday. The annual event featured tours of the bog, live music, a photo contest, winter-themed crafts and food.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Fred Zorn of Schaumburg, left, and Nick Griffin of Red Lake Ontario talk fishing trips. This took place during the All-Canada Show at the Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center in St. Charles Sunday. Sunday was the last day of the show.
  Fred Zorn of Schaumburg, left, and Nick Griffin of Red Lake Ontario talk fishing trips. This took place during the All-Canada Show at the Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center in St. Charles Sunday. Sunday was the last day of the show.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Jim Nahal and his wife Christina of Carol Stream look at outdoor paintings at the All-Canada Show at the Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center in St. Charles Sunday. Sunday was the last day of the show.
  Jim Nahal and his wife Christina of Carol Stream look at outdoor paintings at the All-Canada Show at the Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center in St. Charles Sunday. Sunday was the last day of the show.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Father Andrew Lee, Francesca, 1, and mother Melanie of Bloomingdale roast marsh mellows as Addison celebrated Winter fest from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Community Park. Well over 100 people attended this event.
  Father Andrew Lee, Francesca, 1, and mother Melanie of Bloomingdale roast marsh mellows as Addison celebrated Winter fest from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Community Park. Well over 100 people attended this event.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Nathan Wong of Chicago digs into a cookie as Addison celebrated Winterfest from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Community Park. Well over 100 people attended this event.
  Nathan Wong of Chicago digs into a cookie as Addison celebrated Winterfest from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Community Park. Well over 100 people attended this event.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Patrick Barnat, 11, of Plainfield and his uncle, Ed Barnat of Downers Grove, fish the day away. The DuPage County Forest Preserve District will sponsor its Hard Water Classic ice fishing tournament from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on the 62-acre Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve near Warrenville
  Patrick Barnat, 11, of Plainfield and his uncle, Ed Barnat of Downers Grove, fish the day away. The DuPage County Forest Preserve District will sponsor its Hard Water Classic ice fishing tournament from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on the 62-acre Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve near Warrenville
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Aidan McCoyd, 13, of Wheaton keeps an eye on the tip of his rod while waiting for a bite. The DuPage County Forest Preserve District will sponsor its Hard Water Classic ice fishing tournament from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on the 62-acre Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve near Warrenville
  Aidan McCoyd, 13, of Wheaton keeps an eye on the tip of his rod while waiting for a bite. The DuPage County Forest Preserve District will sponsor its Hard Water Classic ice fishing tournament from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on the 62-acre Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve near Warrenville
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Chicago Blackhawks alumni Grant Mulvey who played as a Blackhawk from 74' to 83' checks himself into the boards to surprise ladies in the stands as he participated in the 5th annual Skate with the Greats at the MB Financial Park in Rosemont on Saturday. The proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland.
  Chicago Blackhawks alumni Grant Mulvey who played as a Blackhawk from 74' to 83' checks himself into the boards to surprise ladies in the stands as he participated in the 5th annual Skate with the Greats at the MB Financial Park in Rosemont on Saturday. The proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Chicago Blackhawks fans Ann Kupczyk of Inverness watches carefully as her sons Cullen, 6, and Connor, 4, skate in the 5th annual Skate with the Greats at the MB Financial Park in Rosemont on Saturday. The proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland.
  Chicago Blackhawks fans Ann Kupczyk of Inverness watches carefully as her sons Cullen, 6, and Connor, 4, skate in the 5th annual Skate with the Greats at the MB Financial Park in Rosemont on Saturday. The proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Chicago Blackhawks alumni Grant Mulvey who played as a Blackhawk from 74' to 83' skates with Amanda Koroll and Vince Amato both of Roselle at the 5th annual Skate with the Greats at the MB Financial Park in Rosemont on Saturday. The proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland.
  Chicago Blackhawks alumni Grant Mulvey who played as a Blackhawk from 74' to 83' skates with Amanda Koroll and Vince Amato both of Roselle at the 5th annual Skate with the Greats at the MB Financial Park in Rosemont on Saturday. The proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mike Dennison of the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory uses a lathe to shape a bat in a display booth during the Cubs Convention, Saturday, at the Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers.
  Mike Dennison of the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory uses a lathe to shape a bat in a display booth during the Cubs Convention, Saturday, at the Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Kenosha residents Mel Hall, left, Dean Jackson, center, and Dave Llanas, right, talk about their experience during the 32nd Annual Cubs Convention, Saturday, at the Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers.
  Kenosha residents Mel Hall, left, Dean Jackson, center, and Dave Llanas, right, talk about their experience during the 32nd Annual Cubs Convention, Saturday, at the Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
No snow didn't stop Annette McNeely of the Green Valley Dog Drivers of Lemont from breaking out the dog sled team to entertain the people that visited Gurnee's annual Frosty Fest on Saturday.
  No snow didn't stop Annette McNeely of the Green Valley Dog Drivers of Lemont from breaking out the dog sled team to entertain the people that visited Gurnee's annual Frosty Fest on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Jack Roy, 4, and his dad Andrew of Gurnee write their names in ice using a drill at the annual Frosty Fest in Gurnee on Saturday.
  Jack Roy, 4, and his dad Andrew of Gurnee write their names in ice using a drill at the annual Frosty Fest in Gurnee on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
No snow didn't stop Annette McNeely of the Green Valley Dog Drivers of Lemont from breaking out her sled dogs. Anik Zuleta, 11, of Franksville, Wisconsin attend dogs Elaine and Ice before they entertain the people that visited Gurnee's annual Frosty Fest on Saturday.
  No snow didn't stop Annette McNeely of the Green Valley Dog Drivers of Lemont from breaking out her sled dogs. Anik Zuleta, 11, of Franksville, Wisconsin attend dogs Elaine and Ice before they entertain the people that visited Gurnee's annual Frosty Fest on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A large crowd filled the 32nd annual prayer breakfast at Elgin Community College.
  A large crowd filled the 32nd annual prayer breakfast at Elgin Community College.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Pastor Bob Whitt delivers his reflection on 2017 Saturday during the 32nd annual prayer breakfast at Elgin Community College.
  Pastor Bob Whitt delivers his reflection on 2017 Saturday during the 32nd annual prayer breakfast at Elgin Community College.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Danise Habun facing camera, gives a giant hug to Rabbi Margaret Frisch Klein of Congregation Kneseth Israel who was given the 2017 Dr. King Humanitarian Award Saturday during the 32nd annual prayer breakfast at Elgin Community College.
  Danise Habun facing camera, gives a giant hug to Rabbi Margaret Frisch Klein of Congregation Kneseth Israel who was given the 2017 Dr. King Humanitarian Award Saturday during the 32nd annual prayer breakfast at Elgin Community College.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account