Images: Some of the best pictures that you may have missed this weekend.

Every weekend, Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's best local events. See some of the very best images from our staff that you may have missed this past weekend.
A British Columbia wolf named Sitka tries to lick Renee Cajandig, manager of Big Run Wolf Ranch, during a presentation of wild animals at the Spring Valley Winter Fest at Spring Valley Nature Center on Sunday. The Schaumburg Park District event featured horse-drawn wagon rides, roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, wild animal demonstrations, winter-themed crafts and food.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Two Belgian draft horses named Bob and Dick pull a wagon driven by Brett Garrett during the Spring Valley Winter Fest at Spring Valley Nature Center on Sunday. The Schaumburg Park District event featured horse-drawn wagon rides, roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, wild animal demonstrations, winter-themed crafts and food.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lynn Huber of Schaumburg makes bird feeders with her granddaughters, Madyn, 4, right, and Morgan, 6, using lard, pine cones and bird seeds during the Spring Valley Winter Fest at Spring Valley Nature Center on Sunday. The Schaumburg Park District event featured horse-drawn wagon rides, roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, wild animal demonstrations, winter-themed crafts and food.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Three-year-old Harper Linane of Fox Lake makes a snowman from small, white rocks with her mother, Ali, during WinterFest at Volo Bog State Natural Area on Sunday. The annual event featured tours of the bog, live music, a photo contest, winter-themed crafts and food.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Patrick Barnat, 11, of Plainfield and his uncle, Ed Barnat of Downers Grove, fish the day away. The DuPage County Forest Preserve District will sponsor its Hard Water Classic ice fishing tournament from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on the 62-acre Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve near Warrenville
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Aidan McCoyd, 13, of Wheaton keeps an eye on the tip of his rod while waiting for a bite. The DuPage County Forest Preserve District will sponsor its Hard Water Classic ice fishing tournament from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on the 62-acre Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve near Warrenville
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Chicago Blackhawks alumni Grant Mulvey who played as a Blackhawk from 74' to 83' checks himself into the boards to surprise ladies in the stands as he participated in the 5th annual Skate with the Greats at the MB Financial Park in Rosemont on Saturday. The proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Chicago Blackhawks fans Ann Kupczyk of Inverness watches carefully as her sons Cullen, 6, and Connor, 4, skate in the 5th annual Skate with the Greats at the MB Financial Park in Rosemont on Saturday. The proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Chicago Blackhawks alumni Grant Mulvey who played as a Blackhawk from 74' to 83' skates with Amanda Koroll and Vince Amato both of Roselle at the 5th annual Skate with the Greats at the MB Financial Park in Rosemont on Saturday. The proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer