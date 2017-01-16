Breaking News Bar
 
Freezing rain, sleet causing icy conditions on roads, O'Hare delays

Daily Herald report

Freezing rain mixed with sleet could cause problems for motorists and airlines this morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in effect until noon, warning of freezing rain across the northern parts of the Chicago metropolitan area.

Meteorologists predicted ice accumulation of one-tenth of an inch or less. The precipitation should transition to rain about noon, according to the weather service.

The main problems will include ice accumulation on untreated roads, causing hazardous travel conditions during the morning commute.

Flights at O'Hare International Airport are being delayed about an hour, according to flightstats.com. Some flights are being delayed more than two and a half hours. Midway International Airport did not have any active delays, according to the website.

