updated: 1/16/2017 10:02 AM

Eagles thriving on the Fox River in Elgin area

  An bald eagle fishes late last week along the Fox River in Elgin.

      An bald eagle fishes late last week along the Fox River in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 

For at least the seventh year in a row, some bald eagles are calling the Fox River area their winter home.

I started my search at Lions Park in South Elgin. In past trips, I have seen seven eagles perched in a single tree overlooking the river.

This time, however, the magnificent birds were not flying down to that area, but just north of there.

An eagle looks for a resting place last week along the Fox River in South Elgin.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A quick trip in my truck and I was sitting in the parking lot next to South Water and West State streets watching three eagles fish for their lunch.

Well, mostly they were just sitting there and not fishing. After watching them a while, I headed to the Continental Little League fields behind the secretary of state's office on Route 31 in Elgin and found at least four more birds perched in the trees overlooking the river.

Five eagles sit along the Fox River in Elgin as water fowl move into their area last Thursday.
  Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

After walking down a trail along the water I made a few frames, and then hustled back to my warm truck before going to my next assignment.

For more on bald eagle sightings -- including those from Carpentersville south to Montgomery -- check out the Kane County Audubon website.

