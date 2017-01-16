Breaking News Bar
 
Roof fire at St. Charles business causes $7,000 in damage

James Fuller
 
 

A roof fire caused $7,000 of damage at a St. Charles business Monday morning, but no injuries.

St. Charles firefighters responded at 7:39 a.m. to a report of insulation burning on the roof of Pyramid Fab and Finish, a precision sheet metal fabrication and powder coating company. The business is in an industrial area near Pheasant Run Golf Course at 3815 Illinois Ave.

Response teams discovered an active fire burning within a part of the roof that surrounded an industrial vent stack. Once the roof was accessed, firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes.

Employees of the business first noticed the fire and activated a manual fire alarm. They then called 911 to provide details of the fire ahead of the fire crews arrival. All employees safely evacuated the building, and no firefighters were harmed in battling the blaze.

Officials determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. Combustible materials were left too close to a heat source, igniting the fire.

Geneva, Batavia and West Chicago fire departments assisted in the effort.

