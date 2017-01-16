Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/16/2017 1:02 PM

Second Baptist brings down the house at Judson's MLK celebration

  • Choir director Michelle Johnson leads the group in song during a visit by members of Second Baptist Church in Elgin to Judson University's Herrick Chapel Monday. This is the 15th year the church has visited to help commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • The Rev. Nathaniel Edmond preaches during a visit by members of Second Baptist Church in Elgin to Judson University's Herrick Chapel Monday for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • It was standing room only Monday morning as some people watched from the lobby as the Second Baptist Church choir performed at Judson University's Herrick Chapel on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Choir members and musicians from Second Baptist Church of Elgin brought down the packed house at Judson University's Herrick Chapel with thunderous praise and worship Monday during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day chapel service.

It's a 15-year tradition spearheaded by Second Baptist Church Rev. Nathaniel Edmond, a member of Judson's board of trustees.

Edmond was the guest speaker for the program that also served as a welcome for prospective students visiting as part of an overnight Preview Day event.

Judson made a plaque to commemorate Second Baptist's ongoing participation, and the church said it was giving the university $1,000 toward its general scholarship fund.

