Second Baptist brings down the house at Judson's MLK celebration

Choir members and musicians from Second Baptist Church of Elgin brought down the packed house at Judson University's Herrick Chapel with thunderous praise and worship Monday during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day chapel service.
It's a 15-year tradition spearheaded by Second Baptist Church Rev. Nathaniel Edmond, a member of Judson's board of trustees.
Edmond was the guest speaker for the program that also served as a welcome for prospective students visiting as part of an overnight Preview Day event.
Judson made a plaque to commemorate Second Baptist's ongoing participation, and the church said it was giving the university $1,000 toward its general scholarship fund.