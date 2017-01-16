Breaking News Bar
 
Volunteers honor King with public service projects in Highland Park

  • Charlotte Okulaja, 7, of Northbrook, left, and her mother, Casella, and Karen Porter of Round Lake Heights, and her daughter, Jasmine, 10, listen to Park District of Highland Park employee Lynn Epp give the "I Have a Dream Speech" during the 8th annual Highland Park Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event Monday. More than 1,500 people were expected to participate in service projects to help veterans, the elderly, food banks and other groups.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Jasmine Porter, 10, of Round Lake Heights, left, and her mother, Karen, and Kendall Phillips, 7, of Highland Park make bracelets for Children's Home & Aid during the 8th annual Highland Park Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event Monday. More than 1,500 people were expected to participate in service projects to help veterans, the elderly, food banks and other groups.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Park District of Highland Park employee Lynn Epp gives the "I Have a Dream Speech" during the 8th annual Highland Park Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event Monday. More than 1,500 people were expected to participate in service projects to help veterans, the elderly, food banks and other groups.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

Hundreds of volunteers came together in Highland Park Monday to honor the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through public service.

They assembled toiletry kits for hospitalized veterans, prepared soup packets for the Moraine Township food bank and decorated book bags for the Noth Shore Health Clinic, among other efforts.

The work, done at the Recreation Center of Highland Park, was part of the city's 8th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service.

The city's human relations commission and the Park District of Highland Park organized the event, which is named after the famed civil rights leader and coincides with the holiday that memorializes him. The goal, organizer Terry Grossberg said, is to get people more active in their communities.

"(It) sends the message that even though they may not be able to control things that go on in the federal government, here locally we can take time out of our busy lives and make the world a better place," said Grossberg, of Highland Park.

Participation wasn't limited to Highland Park residents. Karen Porter and her daughter, Jasmine, came from Round Lake Heights to chip in and learn about local community groups.

"I think this is a great way to spend her day off from school," Karen Porter said.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Gilbert R. Boucher II contributed to this report.

