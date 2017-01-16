Breaking News Bar
 
Des Plaines school to screen education documentary Thursday

Daily Herald report

Iroquois Community School in Des Plaines will host a film screening and discussion Thursday of "Most Likely to Succeed," a 2015 documentary about education.

The documentary has been an official selection of two dozen of the world's top film festivals and featured at leading conferences on education, officials said.

"Our intent is to bring our learning community together -- staff, parents and students, with the hope to provoke thoughtful conversations regarding those unspoken educational obstacles and how they can be overcome," Superintendent Floyd E. Williams said.

The screening is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the school, 1836 Touhy Ave.

