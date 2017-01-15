Colton Parayko, Carter Hutton lead Blues past Sharks 4-0

St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton (40) defends a shot by San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues right wing Ryan Reaves (75) reaches for the puck in front of San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, center, celebrates with left wing Alexander Steen (20) and center Paul Stastny (26) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones, right, defends a shot by St. Louis Blues center Jori Lehtera (12), from Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues center Robby Fabbri (15) hits San Jose Sharks defenseman David Schlemko during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron, right, celebrates with center Patrik Berglund (21), from Sweden, after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Colton Parayko had a goal and an assist and backup Carter Hutton earned his fifth career shutout in the St. Louis Blues' 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Parayko opened the scoring with a power-play goal and added an assist on David Perron's score to help the Blues bounce back from lopsided losses to Boston and Los Angeles earlier this week. Jori Lehtera also scored and Alex Steen had an empty-net goal for St. Louis.

Hutton, who replaced starter Jake Allen in the past two games, made 23 saves to earn the win.

Martin Jones made 22 saves for San Jose and Joe Thornton got ejected for a spearing penalty in the second period as the Sharks dropped their second straight to fall four points behind first-place Anaheim in the Pacific Division.