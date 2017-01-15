Carter gets OT winner as LA Kings surge past Jets, 3-2

hello

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, left, of Slovenia, moves the puck as Winnipeg Jets right wing Drew Stafford, center, reaches in and defenseman Derek Forbort skates behind during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings right wing Marian Gaborik, right, of Slovakia, trips as he and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter, left, tries to get a shot in on Winnipeg Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson watches a shot come toward him during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings center Nick Shore, left, tires to get a shot in on Winnipeg Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Jeff Carter scored his 23rd goal of the season at 1:36 of overtime and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for their fifth victory in seven games, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Carter converted Jake Muzzin's 100th career NHL assist for the winner after Dustin Brown tied it for the Kings on a rebound goal with 5:08 left in regulation. Captain Anze Kopitar had three assists for Los Angeles, which improved to 9-1 in overtime this season.

Dustin Byfuglien scored Winnipeg's second power-play goal with 12:22 to play, but the Jets lost for the fourth time in five games despite bouncing back solidly from an embarrassing loss.

Drew Stafford also scored a power-play goal and Mathieu Perreault had two assists for Winnipeg.

The Jets held a closed-doors player meeting Friday after losing to the last-place Coyotes. They responded with a good effort in front of Michael Hutchinson, who made 35 saves in the Jets' second stop on a three-game West Coast trip.

Marian Gaborik also scored and Peter Budaj stopped 26 shots for the Kings.

Los Angeles had a wealth of scoring chances in Hutchinson's first start since Dec. 29 but hit several posts even before Kyle Clifford managed to hit both posts with the same backhand with about 90 seconds left in regulation.

The Kings paid for several careless penalties when Byfuglien's go-ahead wrist shot deflected off Kopitar's skate for the tireless defenseman's third goal in seven games.

But Brown then stood in front of Winnipeg's net with Gaborik and capitalized by controlling a rebound of Kopitar's shot for the tying goal.

Gaborik put the Kings ahead less than four minutes in, getting just his third goal in 21 games off a slick cross-ice feed from Kopitar. The forwards were frequent linemates in 2014 when the Kings rolled to a Stanley Cup title, but they've been in and out of partnerships since then.

NOTES: The Kings have never lost a regulation game at home to the current incarnation of the Jets or their predecessors, the Atlanta Thrashers. ... Winnipeg's Patrik Laine missed his fourth straight game with a concussion, depriving Los Angeles fans of their first chance to see the high-scoring rookie. Laine was selected for the All-Star Game at Staples Center in two weeks, but his availability is in question. ... Jets D Ben Chiarot missed his second straight game with an illness. Mark Stuart played his second straight game in Chiarot's place. ... Gaborik has two goals in four games after managing just one in the first 17 games of his season, which began late due to injury. ... Kopitar's four-game scoring streak is the longest of his disappointing offensive season. The Selke Trophy winner has been the Kings' leading scorer for nine consecutive seasons, but he trails Carter by 16 points this year.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Sharks on Monday.

Kings: Host Lightning on Monday.