Ibrahimovic's late goal earns United 1-1 draw vs Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England -- Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalized late for Manchester United to salvage a 1-1 draw against fierce rival Liverpool in a result that damaged both teams' Premier League title chances on Sunday.
Ibrahimovic canceled out James Milner's 27th-minute penalty by glancing a header in off the crossbar in the 84th minute at Old Trafford.
Liverpool ended United's nine-game winning run in all competitions - six of which had come in the league - but dropped seven points behind first-placed Chelsea. Sixth-placed United was 12 points off the leader.
On the day United rolled out advertising hoardings displaying Paul Pogba's new Twitter emoji, the player himself made a crucial mistake by conceding a penalty while jumping with his back to the ball at a corner.
Milner converted to give Liverpool the lead against the run of play but the visitors created little else in an intense match between English soccer's two most decorated clubs.