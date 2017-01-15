Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/15/2017 1:05 PM

Former Baylor guard Jackson rejoins Mavs on 10-day contract

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DALLAS -- Former Baylor guard Pierre Jackson is returning for a second stint in Dallas after signing a 10-day contract with the Mavericks.

Jackson was originally signed from the team's NBA Development League team on Dec. 27. He was waived less than two weeks later after appearing in four games, averaging 3.0 points in 7.1 minutes.

The 25-year-old Jackson has averaged a D-league-leading 29.6 points for the Texas Legends along with 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 13 games.

He was a second-round pick by Philadelphia out of Baylor in 2013 and had his draft rights traded to New Orleans. Baylor reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in the first of his two seasons.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account