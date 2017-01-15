Matthews leads Mavericks to 98-87 win over T-Wolves

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins, right, drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Wesley Matthews during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Dallas. Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Wesley Matthews (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Dallas. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks center Dirk Nowitzki (41) goes up against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Dallas. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks center Dirk Nowitzki (41) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Dallas. Associated Press

DALLAS -- Wesley Matthews scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 17 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-87 Sunday.

J.J. Barea scored 15 points for Dallas, and Deron Williams had 13 points and 10 assists.

Gorgui Dieng scored 21 points and Andrew Wiggins had 19 for the Timberwolves, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Dallas broke open a two-point game by closing the third quarter on an 11-4 run, then Barea scored his team's first nine points of the fourth quarter. His bank shot in the lane with 8:01 to go extended the Mavs' lead to 88-76.

Seth Curry then scored the next five points with a 3 and a fast-break layup to give Dallas its largest lead of the game.