Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 1/15/2017 3:18 PM

Moore lifts No. 9 Louisville to 63-59 win over No. 14 Miami

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Mariya Moore scored 24 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to lead ninth-ranked Louisville to a 63-59 win over No. 14 Miami on Sunday.

Briahanna Jackson added 11 points while Myisha Hines-Allen contributed a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (16-4, 4-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference).

Louisville led by five with 3 minutes left before Miami cut it to 60-59 with 57 seconds left. Hines-Allen hit two free throws to extend the lead. Jessica Thomas missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left that would have tied it. Moore grabbed the rebound and made the first of two free throws with seven seconds left. She grabbed the offensive rebound on her miss of the second shot and the Cardinals ran out the clock.

Adrienne Motley had 13 points to lead the Hurricanes (14-4, 3-3).

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes lost for the second time in their last three games, all of which were against Top 25 foes.

Louisville: The Cardinals won for the 10th time in their last 12 games.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes play at Syracuse (13-6, 4-2) next Sunday.

Louisville: The Cardinals host Georgia Tech (13-4, 2-2) on Wednesday

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account