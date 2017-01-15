Moore lifts No. 9 Louisville to 63-59 win over No. 14 Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Mariya Moore scored 24 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to lead ninth-ranked Louisville to a 63-59 win over No. 14 Miami on Sunday.

Briahanna Jackson added 11 points while Myisha Hines-Allen contributed a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (16-4, 4-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference).

Louisville led by five with 3 minutes left before Miami cut it to 60-59 with 57 seconds left. Hines-Allen hit two free throws to extend the lead. Jessica Thomas missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left that would have tied it. Moore grabbed the rebound and made the first of two free throws with seven seconds left. She grabbed the offensive rebound on her miss of the second shot and the Cardinals ran out the clock.

Adrienne Motley had 13 points to lead the Hurricanes (14-4, 3-3).

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes lost for the second time in their last three games, all of which were against Top 25 foes.

Louisville: The Cardinals won for the 10th time in their last 12 games.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes play at Syracuse (13-6, 4-2) next Sunday.

Louisville: The Cardinals host Georgia Tech (13-4, 2-2) on Wednesday