1/15/2017

Lin still out for Nets as they give away his bobblehead

By BRIAN MAHONEY
NEW YORK -- Jeremy Lin remains sidelined for the Brooklyn Nets on the night they are giving away his bobblehead.

Lin has battled a strained left hamstring almost all season and has been limited to 12 games in his first season with the Nets.

The giveaway Sunday against the Houston Rockets was part of the team's celebration of Taiwanese culture. Lin was the NBA's first American-born player of Chinese or Taiwanese decent.

Told about the bobblehead, Houston coach Mike D'Antoni, who coached Lin in New York, asked: "With the hairdo? So you can change the hair any way you want it?"

Lin, who has frequently changed his hairstyles, is depicted in braids in the bobblehead, as he wore about the time the Nets signed him over the summer.

