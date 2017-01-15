Memorable moments, quotes from Chicago Cubs Convention

hello

With the World Series champs in the house, Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts had no trouble revving up the crowd at the team's annual fan convention this weekend. Associated Press

No doubt about it: This year's Cubs convention was 11 on a scale of 10 for excitement.

A world championship does that to a team and its fan base.

The Cubs will take another victory lap Monday when they visit the White House and meet with President Obama.

For me, the coolest moment of the weekend was watching newly retired catcher David Ross carry out the World Series trophy during the opening ceremonies on Friday night. Ross was not introduced with the former players, but he was lurking backstage, so you knew something was up. Ross also is the newest member of the front office as a special assistant in the baseball-operations department.

Beyond that, the festive weekend provided its share of memorable quotes and quips from the participants. Let's take a look at a few of them:

The gift of understatement:

When asked about MVP Kris Bryant, hitting coach John Mallee said: "He's really good."

Winning is the best medicine:

Board member Laura Ricketts on what it was like watching the ups and downs of Game 7 of the World Series: "My stomach is still settling. It was a hard night. It was a thrilling night. I had an upset stomach all night. I literally thought I was going to throw up for most of the night. It started off well. And then we got into some trouble.

"Thanks to all of you here for being on that journey with us."

Save a few lives for this year:

Team president Theo Epstein on Game 7 and the aftermath: "It was an amazing thrill to go through that. I kind of died about three times during Game 7. I can't imagine what you guys were going through.

"The entire experience of going out to Cleveland and winning those two games and celebrating a little bit, the common theme with the players was, 'We can't wait to get back to Chicago and celebrate with you guys.' Probably more than anyplace I've ever seen, there is this incredible connection between this team and you guys, the fan base."

What, no Waveland?

Chairman Tom Ricketts on what he heard during a Cubs hospital visit: "I went out and took (the trophy) to North Shore Hospital. I took it to the natal infant care unit. I met a family. Their children were named Clark, Addison and Sheffield. I am so glad we did not move the team to Rosemont."

It had to be this way:

General manager Jed Hoyer on preferring a blowout victory to the extra-inning thriller the Cubs endured in Game 7: "Now that it's over, it's a really cool thing to say that we probably won the best game ever.

"I think now that Series becomes even more memorable, and people will talk about that forever. That said, on that night, I would have loved to have won 15-0."

High praise for Chapman:

Pitching coach Chris Bosio on closer Aroldis Chapman, who was pushed to the limit in the World Series: "I couldn't have come away after that World Series more impressed with an individual because of what he brought to us, being able to go out there and do that is a testament to his conditioning. This guy posted up, and he came up with some big outs."

Defense, defense:

Manager Joe Maddon on the Cubs' outstanding defense: "I really believe this year we can 'D-peat' because of our defense. I really believe that. If we catch the ball and pitch the ball like we did last year again this year, we shall 'D-peat.' "

If they can get that bat going ...

Coach Dave Martinez on right fielder Jason Heyward: "Jason Heyward is the best outfielder I've ever seen. It's incredible to see him, the way he moves. We never have to tell him where to play hitters or when to move in counts. He does it. It was almost like having two center fielders out there.

"Granted, everybody knows he didn't have a great year hitting. But what this guy brought every day to our clubhouse: irreplaceable."

The legend only grows:

Hoyer on the comeback from injury by Kyle Schwarber: "What he did is the stuff of legends, and I don't think you could really overstate not only the toughness he showed but also the hitting ability. To not take an at-bat for that long and to be able to face (Corey) Kluber and face Andrew Miller and those guys and have those at-bats, it's superhuman."

Sleeping on the couch:

Epstein gave this advice to a fan who said winning the World Series was the greatest day of his life, forgetting a little something else: "First of all, what you should is after the last out when we win the World Series next time is renew your (wedding) vows real quick. I made that mistake, too."