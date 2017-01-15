Breaking News Bar
 
Gambia president-elect in Senegal amid failed talks

By BABACAR DIONE and CARLEY PETESCH
DAKAR, Senegal -- Senegal is hosting Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow until his Jan. 19 inauguration, as the small West African country's longtime leader refuses to step down peacefully despite mediation efforts and calls from regional and international leaders.

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh initially conceded to Barrow after losing elections on Dec. 1 but changed his mind a week later, saying the vote was invalid, citing irregularities. His party has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court against the results, but there are not enough judges currently presiding to hear the case.

Leaders from West Africa's regional bloc, ECOWAS, have met with Jammeh and Barrow in attempts to mediate the situation, and Nigeria has offered asylum to Jammeh. However, after Friday meetings, ECOWAS said no deal was reached.

After meeting with African leaders at the France-Africa summit in Mali on Saturday, Barrow is now in Senegal, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press about the situation.

At the request of ECOWAS, Senegal will host Barrow until his Jan. 19 inauguration, the official said.

The West African regional bloc has said if Jammeh does not cede power it will consider military intervention and has already prepared a standby force led by Senegal, which almost completely surrounds Gambia. A Nigerian army memo has also ordered officers to prepare a battalion of 800 troops for the possible military intervention, should Jammeh not step down.

The African Union has announced it will cease to recognize Jammeh as Gambia's legitimate leader as of Jan. 19, when his mandate expires, and warns of "serious consequences" if his actions lead to the loss of lives.

Gambia's political uncertainty has in the past 10 days sent several thousand people, mostly women and children in buses, fleeing the country of about 1.9 million people across border to Senegal.

