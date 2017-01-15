Winter a good time for bird watching in Illinois

KANKAKEE, Ill. -- There are a lot of things that can't be done in Illinois during the winter but bird watching isn't one of them.

Chris Gutmann of the Isle a la Cache Museum says that there are birds that can't be seen any other time of year - starting with the common redpoll that was spotted last year at Isle a la Cache last year after making the trip south from the tundra of northern Canada or Alaska.

The (Kankakee) Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2jc1l64 ) reports that snowy owls and northern harriers make the trip from the north to Will County this time of year and it turns out that bald eagles are a lot easier to spot in the winter as they fly up and down area rivers in search of food.