Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/15/2017 10:44 AM

Milan's Brera protects artworks after humidity system breaks

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MILAN -- Restorers at Milan's famous Brera Art Gallery have taken measures to protect the collection after its temperature and humidity control system reportedly broke during a recent cold snap.

The Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported Sunday that Donato Bramante's "Christ at the Column" was removed from its exhibit space for care, while 40 other works were covered with protective Japanese tissue paper to ensure their surfaces don't crack under the drier humidity conditions. The newspaper showed photos of several works, including Piero della Francesca's "Pala di Brera," with tissue patches.

Brera director James Bradbourne was quoted as saying that no artworks were irreparably damaged and that restorers acted quickly to protect the collection, which includes Caravaggios and Raphaels.

Requests for comment by gallery officials weren't immediately returned Sunday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account