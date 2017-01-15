Illinois Senate vows swift action on ambitious budget plan

hello

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois Senate leaders are hoping to move swiftly on their pledge to advance a state-budget compromise by month's end.

The Democratic-controlled chamber has assigned 13 pieces of legislation for committee hearings that aim to break the two-year budget deadlock between legislative Democrats and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The proposals include an income tax increase and a hike in the minimum wage, but also attempt to satisfy Rauner's pro-business agenda with a property-tax freeze and restrictions on workers' compensation awards.

The deal was negotiated between Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and Republican Leader Christine Radogno (ruh-DOHN'-yoh). They wanted to make a splash by getting Senate approval before the last General Assembly's session expired. But Radogno had trouble convincing her GOP members to rush a vote.

Radogno promised to have Senate action before Feb. 1.