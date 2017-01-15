Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 1/15/2017 11:54 AM

Illinois Senate vows swift action on ambitious budget plan

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JOHN O'CONNOR
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois Senate leaders are hoping to move swiftly on their pledge to advance a state-budget compromise by month's end.

The Democratic-controlled chamber has assigned 13 pieces of legislation for committee hearings that aim to break the two-year budget deadlock between legislative Democrats and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The proposals include an income tax increase and a hike in the minimum wage, but also attempt to satisfy Rauner's pro-business agenda with a property-tax freeze and restrictions on workers' compensation awards.

The deal was negotiated between Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and Republican Leader Christine Radogno (ruh-DOHN'-yoh). They wanted to make a splash by getting Senate approval before the last General Assembly's session expired. But Radogno had trouble convincing her GOP members to rush a vote.

Radogno promised to have Senate action before Feb. 1.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account