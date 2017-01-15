All-Canada Show wraps up in St. Charles

The All-Canada Show wrapped up its final day in St. Charles with a slew of activities and travel tips for hunting and fishing enthusiasts.

During the four-day event at the Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center, vendors displayed products and helped visitors prepare for their ultimate outdoor adventures. Equipment giveaways and four Canadian fishing trip packages, including one grand prize, were handed out to lucky winners. Experts on fishing, hunting and wildlife held discussions, and artists displayed their work throughout the weekend.

Also back by popular demand was the hockey slap-shot contest, in which participants could win fishing rods and tackle if they slap the puck into a target, event organizers said.

The newest addition to the event was the Labatt Lounge, where guests could sit on couches and lounge chairs, enjoy a beverage and plan a Canadian trip using the available literature and maps.