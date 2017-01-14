Breaking News Bar
 
Congo sports minister bids to end strike at African Cup

Associated Press
LIBREVILLE, Gabon -- Congo's sports minister has led a delegation of 100 officials to the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Gabon to resolve a player strike.

Sports minister Willy Bakonga was called into action after Congo's squad, which includes England-based players Youssouf Mulumbu and Dieumerci Mbokani, boycotted a training session on Friday in a dispute over unpaid bonuses.

Bakonga told Congolese radio before he flew to Gabon that he had time to solve the problems, with the team's first game against Morocco on Monday. He said "when we arrive we will talk with them (the players). We will be together so there is no problem since the bonuses are already there. We'll give them to them."

Congo is the fourth team to encounter problems over money in the buildup to the African Cup.

