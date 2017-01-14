Ex-UConn coach Diaco new Nebraska defensive coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Former UConn head coach Bob Diaco has been named the new defensive coordinator at Nebraska.

UConn fired Diaco last month after three straight losing seasons. Nebraska coach Mike Riley hired Diaco to take over a Nebraska defense that struggled in the most important games. He replaces Mark Banker, who was fired Wednesday.

Riley said Saturday that Diaco "is an energetic coach and is ready to get started immediately, beginning with hitting the recruiting trail to find future Blackshirts."

Diaco was Notre Dame's defensive coordinator before he went to UConn. He was the 2012 winner of the Frank Broyles Award, given to the top assistant college football coach in the country. He was a semifinalist for the award in 2011.

