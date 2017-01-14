Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/14/2017 11:56 AM

Jaguars officially retain Todd Wash as defensive coordinator

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially retained Todd Wash as defensive coordinator.

The Jaguars announced the move Saturday, the second coordinator they named in as many days. Jacksonville hired Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator Friday.

Keeping Wash creates some continuity on the defensive side of the ball, and that should be a good thing. In Wash's first season as Jacksonville's coordinator, the Jaguars moved into the league's top 10 in a number of categories, including sixth in total yards, fifth in passing yards and eighth in third-down percentage. But they also tied for 19th in sacks (33) and were next to last in takeaways (13).

Tom Coughlin, the team's new executive vice president of football operations, and new head coach Doug Marrone next have to hire an offensive coordinator.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account