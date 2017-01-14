Guinea-Bissau stuns Gabon late to draw African Cup opener

hello

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba smiles as he visits workers at the Stade de l'Amitie, ahead of the opening ceremony and group A soccer matches between Gabon and Guinea Bissau at the Africa Nations Cup in Libreville, Gabon, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Associated Press

Performance during the opening ceremony of the Africa Nations Cup at the Stade de l'Amitie, Libreville, Gabon, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

Performance during the opening ceremony of the Africa Nations Cup at the Stade de l'Amitie, Libreville, Gabon, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

Performance during the opening ceremony of the Africa Nations Cup at the Stade de l'Amitie, Libreville, Gabon, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

Gabon's Pierre Johann Serge Obiang , right is challenged by Guinea Bissau's Brito Silva Toni, left, during the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Gabon and Guinea Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon Saturday Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

Gabon's Pierre Aaron Appindangoye, right, is challenged by Guinea Bissau's Abel Camara, left, during the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Gabon and Guinea Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon Saturday Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

Gabon's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring against Guinea Bissau during their African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Gabon and Guinea Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon Saturday Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

LIBREVILLE, Gabon -- Tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau stunned host Gabon with a 90th-minute equalizer for a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations on Saturday, silencing a crowd that began the game with thunderous applause for a president who was supposed to be unpopular.

Gabon's star man, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, lifted the noise level even higher with a goal early in the second half to put the host on course for an opening-day victory.

But defender Juary Soares headed home Guinea-Bissau's equalizer from a free kick just as the clock hit 90 minutes, and Guinea-Bissau took a point from its first game at a major championship.

Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba, under scrutiny after a disputed and violent election last year, earlier declared the tournament open and was cheered loudly.