updated: 1/14/2017 12:11 PM

Guinea-Bissau stuns Gabon late to draw African Cup opener

  • Gabon's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring against Guinea Bissau during their African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Gabon and Guinea Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon Saturday Jan. 14, 2017.

  • Gabon's Pierre Aaron Appindangoye, right, is challenged by Guinea Bissau's Abel Camara, left, during the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Gabon and Guinea Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon Saturday Jan. 14, 2017.

  • Gabon's Pierre Johann Serge Obiang , right is challenged by Guinea Bissau's Brito Silva Toni, left, during the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Gabon and Guinea Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon Saturday Jan. 14, 2017.

  • Performance during the opening ceremony of the Africa Nations Cup at the Stade de l'Amitie, Libreville, Gabon, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

  • Performance during the opening ceremony of the Africa Nations Cup at the Stade de l'Amitie, Libreville, Gabon, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

  • Performance during the opening ceremony of the Africa Nations Cup at the Stade de l'Amitie, Libreville, Gabon, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

  • Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba smiles as he visits workers at the Stade de l'Amitie, ahead of the opening ceremony and group A soccer matches between Gabon and Guinea Bissau at the Africa Nations Cup in Libreville, Gabon, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
 
 

LIBREVILLE, Gabon -- Tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau stunned host Gabon with a 90th-minute equalizer for a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations on Saturday, silencing a crowd that began the game with thunderous applause for a president who was supposed to be unpopular.

Gabon's star man, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, lifted the noise level even higher with a goal early in the second half to put the host on course for an opening-day victory.

But defender Juary Soares headed home Guinea-Bissau's equalizer from a free kick just as the clock hit 90 minutes, and Guinea-Bissau took a point from its first game at a major championship.

Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba, under scrutiny after a disputed and violent election last year, earlier declared the tournament open and was cheered loudly.

