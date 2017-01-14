Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 1/14/2017 1:24 PM

Former Syracuse QB Wilson enrolls at Coastal Carolina

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CONWAY, S.C. -- Former Syracuse starting quarterback Austin Wilson will finish his career at Coastal Carolina.

Coastal Carolina announced Wilson's addition Friday.

Wilson graduated from Syracuse last month. He started two games his freshman year against Duke and Florida State. The 6-foot-2, 220 pound Wilson, from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, played nine career games for the Orange, finishing with 418 yards passing with a touchdown and seven interceptions.

Wilson played two games this past fall against Clemson and Florida State. Wilson went 17-of-27 for 172 yards and two touchdowns against the national champion Tigers in a 54-0 loss on Nov. 5.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account