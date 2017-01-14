Former Syracuse QB Wilson enrolls at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. -- Former Syracuse starting quarterback Austin Wilson will finish his career at Coastal Carolina.

Coastal Carolina announced Wilson's addition Friday.

Wilson graduated from Syracuse last month. He started two games his freshman year against Duke and Florida State. The 6-foot-2, 220 pound Wilson, from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, played nine career games for the Orange, finishing with 418 yards passing with a touchdown and seven interceptions.

Wilson played two games this past fall against Clemson and Florida State. Wilson went 17-of-27 for 172 yards and two touchdowns against the national champion Tigers in a 54-0 loss on Nov. 5.