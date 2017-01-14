Breaking News Bar
 
Packers secondary has setback with Randall's foot injury

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers have added cornerback Damarious Randall to the injury report for Sunday's divisional playoff at Dallas with a foot issue, a potential setback for a secondary that has battled injuries most of the season.

Randall was listed as questionable Saturday, joining cornerback Quinten Rollins, who is recovering from a neck injury and is in the NFL's concussion protocol after getting hurt in the regular-season finale in Detroit. Rollins missed last week's 38-13 wild-card win over the New York Giants.

Rollins missed the first meeting with the Cowboys in Week 6, when star Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant also was out with a knee injury. LaDarius Gunter, a second-year player, is likely to match up with Bryant after holding Odell Beckham Jr. to four catches for 28 yards last week.

The Packers have been without cornerback Sam Shields since the opener because of a season-ending concussion.

