Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/14/2017 2:51 PM

Marchand has 2 goals, 3 assists and Bruins pound Flyers 6-3

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) scores on Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neuvirth (30), of the Czech Republic, as Ivan Provorov (9), of Russia, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

    Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) scores on Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neuvirth (30), of the Czech Republic, as Ivan Provorov (9), of Russia, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Flyers' Dale Weise (22) handles the puck in front of Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

    Philadelphia Flyers' Dale Weise (22) handles the puck in front of Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Flyers' Brandon Manning (23) centers the puck against Boston Bruins' Anton Blidh (81), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

    Philadelphia Flyers' Brandon Manning (23) centers the puck against Boston Bruins' Anton Blidh (81), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46), of the Czech Republic, celebrates his goal beside Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

    Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46), of the Czech Republic, celebrates his goal beside Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists to lift the Boston Bruins to a 6-3 win over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

The win improved Boston's record to .500 at home (10-10) in its first game of a stretch of five of seven at TD Garden heading into the All-Star break at the end of the month.

Tuukka Rask was back in goal for Boston after leaving the previous game - a loss at Nashville on Thursday - because he was hit in the throat area by a shot in the opening period. He made 21 saves.

The Flyers lost for the eighth time in 10 games (2-6-2).

Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins. Krejci's was his 500th point.

Marchand had an empty-net goal with 54 seconds left.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account