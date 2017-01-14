Marchand has 2 goals, 3 assists and Bruins pound Flyers 6-3

Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46), of the Czech Republic, celebrates his goal beside Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers' Brandon Manning (23) centers the puck against Boston Bruins' Anton Blidh (81), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers' Dale Weise (22) handles the puck in front of Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) scores on Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neuvirth (30), of the Czech Republic, as Ivan Provorov (9), of Russia, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists to lift the Boston Bruins to a 6-3 win over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

The win improved Boston's record to .500 at home (10-10) in its first game of a stretch of five of seven at TD Garden heading into the All-Star break at the end of the month.

Tuukka Rask was back in goal for Boston after leaving the previous game - a loss at Nashville on Thursday - because he was hit in the throat area by a shot in the opening period. He made 21 saves.

The Flyers lost for the eighth time in 10 games (2-6-2).

Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins. Krejci's was his 500th point.

Marchand had an empty-net goal with 54 seconds left.