Some parts of Illinois dealing with ice-covered roadways

hello

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Freezing rain and cold temperatures are causing highways and roads in some parts of middle and southern Illinois to become ice covered.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports multiple accidents Saturday on freeways in the Champaign area.

At least one serious crash occurred on Interstate 57. Authorities are asking motorists to avoid highways, if possible. More ice is expected Saturday night and into Sunday.

Springfield Public Works Director Mark Mahoney tells the (Springfield) State Journal-Register that his department's salt trucks are ready if the weather turns worse.

Urbana officials have put in place a snow and ice removal requirement for the downtown area, Philo Road and University Avenue districts. Sidewalks in those districts must be cleared by noon Sunday.

Freezing rain from one storm slammed the southern Plains and Midwest on Friday.