Illinois schools boost recruitment for substitute teachers

CHATHAM, Ill. -- Faced with a shortage of substitute teachers, school districts in Illinois are increasing their recruitment efforts and getting a boost from a new law that's set to take effect next year.

The State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2jNngUa ) reports that the law signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner earlier this month reduces fees for interested applicants by $50 and removes the requirement of passing a test of basic skills.

About 20 people interested in substitute teaching attended a meeting held by the Ball-Chatham School District on Wednesday.

Chatham Elementary School principal Kim Sepich says finding substitutes has been a daily challenge this school year. She says she organized the event to educate potential substitutes about the qualifications of the job and relieve anxieties they might have.

