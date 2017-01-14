Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 1/14/2017 12:00 PM

Illinois schools boost recruitment for substitute teachers

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHATHAM, Ill. -- Faced with a shortage of substitute teachers, school districts in Illinois are increasing their recruitment efforts and getting a boost from a new law that's set to take effect next year.

The State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2jNngUa ) reports that the law signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner earlier this month reduces fees for interested applicants by $50 and removes the requirement of passing a test of basic skills.

About 20 people interested in substitute teaching attended a meeting held by the Ball-Chatham School District on Wednesday.

Chatham Elementary School principal Kim Sepich says finding substitutes has been a daily challenge this school year. She says she organized the event to educate potential substitutes about the qualifications of the job and relieve anxieties they might have.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account