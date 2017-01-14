The Latest: SpaceX launch places satellites in orbit

hello

Space-X's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches with 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc., at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. About nine minutes later, the first stage returned to Earth and landed successfully on a barge in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg. The return to flight is an important step for SpaceX, a California-based company that has about 70 launches in line, worth more than $10 billion. (Matt Hartman via AP) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The Latest on the launch of a SpaceX rocket in California (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

SpaceX says its first launch of a Falcon 9 rocket since a fiery September accident has successfully placed a constellation of satellites in orbit.

The two-stage rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 9:54 a.m. Saturday to place 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc.

SpaceX officials say they took corrective action on all possible causes of the Sept. 1 accident that destroyed a Falcon 9 and a satellite on a Florida launch pad.

The return to flight is an important step for SpaceX, a California-based company that has about 70 launches in line, worth more than $10 billion.

___

10:10 a.m.

SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket for the first time since a fireball engulfed a similar rocket on a Florida launch pad more than four months ago.

The two-stage rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, on Saturday morning to place 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc.

About nine minutes later, the first stage returned to Earth and landed successfully on a barge in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg.

SpaceX officials say they identified all possible causes of the Sept. 1 accident and took corrective action. The company's rockets were grounded during the investigation.

The return to flight is an important step for SpaceX, a California-based company that has about 70 launches in line, worth more than $10 billion.

___

9:34 a.m.

SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket for the first time since a fireball engulfed a similar rocket on a Florida launch pad more than four months ago.

The two-stage rocket is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, on Saturday morning to place 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc.

SpaceX officials believe they have identified all possible causes of the Sept. 1 accident and taken corrective action.

The return to flight is an important step for SpaceX, a California-based company that has about 70 launches in line, worth more than $10 billion.

SpaceX also intends to try to land the rocket's first stage on a barge in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg about eight minutes after liftoff. It has had six previous successful landings.