Four overdoses in 10 days in Lake County

hello

A woman died Thursday and a man was revived by sheriff's deputies Friday night, both following overdoses in Lake County, authorities said.

Altogether, there have been four overdoses in the last 10 days in Lake County, and three of the individuals were saved by sheriff's deputies who administered the anti-opiod drug Naloxone, Lake County Sheriff Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

A 30-year-old woman died Thursday after being found unresponsive in her bedroom in Ingleside, Covelli said, declining further details.

A 30-year-old man was found with no pulse and not breathing at about 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 31200 block of North Route 45 in an unincorporated area near Libertyville, Covelli said.

Deputy Craig Somerville gave the man CPR and Deputy Kevin Tietz administered Naloxone; Grayslake paramedics arrived and the man started to regain consciousness and breathe on his own. The man was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

"This is another example of our sheriff's deputies taking quick, decisive action and saving another life," Sheriff Mark Curran said in a news release. "Members of the Lake County Sheriff's office have saved over 25 lives … since the Naloxone program began just over two years ago. While I am grateful for the lives saved, we are currently in an opioid epidemic and are losing far too many lives to opioids."

Sheriff's deputies also used Naloxone Jan. 8 to save the life of a 31-year-old man found unconscious and unresponsive after he was involved in a crash in Ingleside. And a 27-year-old man was revived with Naloxone after overdosing on heroin Jan. 3 in unincorporated Lake Villa, Covelli said.

Undersheriff Ray Rose called it "a major communitywide problem. … We as a community have to ensure those suffering from opioid addiction receive proper treatment to end this epidemic."